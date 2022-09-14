WATCH: Rangers Marcus Semien Forgets He's On-Deck, Races to Batter's Box

While sideline reporter Emily Jones was doing a segment on Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien's durability, the Bally Sports Southwest broadcast panned to Semien, sitting in his team's dugout Tuesday night, in the Rangers 8-7 home win over the Oakland Athletics. Moments later, Semien appeared to realize he was due up, as he grabbed a helmet and dashed over to the batter's box.

We've all been there before, Marcus.

I could rattle off a countless number of times in high school that I forgot that I had homework due, until one of my classmates asked if I had done it, and then had a similar look on my face of "Oh no!", before racing over to get my books from my locker, and attempting to complete my homework in the ten remaining minutes I had of my lunch period, before going to class.

Reporter Emily Jones continued her segment as she laughed, while Semien raced over to the batter's box.

Semien would have an impressive 3-for-5 night with three doubles in the Rangers' 8-7 win over the A's.

Semien is in the first year of his seven-year, $175 million contract with the Rangers.

He's slashing .248/.305/.733 with 22 home runs, 72 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 140 games this season. As Jones was saying, Semien has played in the second-most amount of games of any player over the last two seasons, second only to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

With a win Tuesday night, the Rangers improve to 62-80 in 2022, moving into sole possession of third place in the American League West after the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim dropped another game to the Cleveland Indians, 3-1, Tuesday night.