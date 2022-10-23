Weather Could Delay Yankees, Astros ALCS Game 4 with Rain in Forecast

For the third time in a little over a week, the start time of a New York Yankees playoff game could be pushed back due to weather.

Rain is in the forecast for game four of the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and the Houston Astros, at Yankee Stadium, in the Bronx Sunday night.

Originally scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, Major League Baseball will be providing updates on the game's status on its MLB Communications Twitter account in the hours leading up to the game.

The gates opened to the public as scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Batting practice will not be held on the field, however.

Major League Baseball will continue to evaluate the expected conditions for the game, and will be in communication with representatives from both the Astros and the Yankees.

Another update will come between 5 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.

At time of publication, an update had not been given yet.

Game five of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon, due to rain.

Game two of the ALDS was also postponed from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14.

Both games that were postponed during the ALDS were games in New York.

The Yankees are in need of a win, as they find themselves trailing the ALCS 3-0. The Astros can clinch their third trip to the World Series in four years with a win Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, the Astros and Yankees released their game four starting lineups.