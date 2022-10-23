Skip to main content
New York Yankees, Houston Astros Release ALCS Game 4 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros will line up for game four of the American League Championship Series Sunday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees have once again made changes to their lineup, moving Harrison Bader back into the team's lead-off spot. Nestor Cortes and Lance McCullers Jr. will each take the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Astros lead the ALCS 3-0 and can clinch their third trip to the World Series in four years with a win.
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros released their starting lineups Sunday afternoon for game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, set to start at 7:07 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are in danger of being swept out of the playoffs. They need a win Sunday to extend their season, as the Astros lead the ALCS 3-0.

Nestor Cortes will take the mound for the Yankees, as Astros manager Dusty Baker will give the ball to Lance McCullers Jr.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Trey Mancini .239/.319/.710

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA)

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

6) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

7) LF Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.740

8) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa .261/.314/.642

9) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

SP Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA)

