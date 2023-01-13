When is MLB Opening Day 2023? Start Dates For All 30 Teams
Opening Day is scheduled for Thurs., Mar. 30. Every team will play on Opening Day.
Here is a look at the schedule for the first day of the regular season:
Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals 1:05 p.m. ET
San Francisco Giants @ New York Yankees 1:05 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox 2:10 p.m. ET
Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers 4:05 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds 4:10 p.m. ET
Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres 4:10 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays @ St. Louis Cardinals 4:10 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals 4:10 p.m. ET
New York Mets @ Miami Marlins 4:10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics 10:07 p.m. ET
Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers 10:10 p.m. ET
Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners 10:10 p.m. ET
Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros TBD
