When is MLB Opening Day 2023? Start Dates For All 30 Teams

Opening Day is scheduled for Thurs., Mar. 30. Every team will play on Opening Day. Here is a look at the schedule for the first day of the regular season.
Opening Day is scheduled for Thurs., Mar. 30. Every team will play on Opening Day.

Here is a look at the schedule for the first day of the regular season:

Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals 1:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants @ New York Yankees 1:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox 2:10 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers 4:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds 4:10 p.m. ET

Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres 4:10 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays @ St. Louis Cardinals 4:10 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals 4:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets @ Miami Marlins 4:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics 10:07 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers 10:10 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners 10:10 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros TBD

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

