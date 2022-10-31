White Sox Get Permission To Interview Yankees’ Carlos Mendoza For Managerial Vacancy

The White Sox, the last team with a managerial opening, have received permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

The 42-year-old Mendoza has spent the last five years working on Aaron Boone’s staff in the Bronx. Mendoza started off as a quality control coach under Boone before taking on the role of bench coach before the 2020 season. He’s also worked as an infield coach for New York and managed in the organization’s minor league ranks before joining the big league staff.

Mendoza briefly filled in as the Yankees’ interim manager in March 2021 when Boone underwent surgery to receive a pacemaker.

Mendoza, who has also managed in the Arizona Fall League, interviewed with the Red Sox and Tigers prior to the 2021 season, but those clubs went with different skippers. Detroit hired A.J. Hinch, while Boston brought Alex Cora back. Both men served year-long suspensions in 2020 for their roles in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

A Venezuelan native, Mendoza had a long minor league career in the Giants and Yankees’ organizations from 1997-2009. He reached the Triple-A level with both franchises, but he never appeared in a major league game.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are looking for a manager after Tony La Russa stepped away from the team in 2022 due to health concerns. Bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in as Chicago’s interim manager.

Cairo is among the club’s known interviewees, along with Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and former Chicago manager Ozzie Guillén. But MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reported that Espada is out of contention, while Heyman added that Guillén and Braves third base coach Ron Washington, another man tied to the gig, don’t seem likely to land the job.

While Chicago’s search continues, the Royals recently hired Matt Qutraro to be their new manager. The Marlins hired Skip Schumaker, while the Rangers lured Bruce Bochy back to the bench. The Angels (Phil Nevin), Blue Jays (John Schneider) and Phillies (Rob Thomson) all removed the interim tag for managers who took over midway through the 2022 season.