White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Receives 1-Game Suspension and Fine For Inappropriate Action Towards Fan

CLEVELAND, Ohio — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has received a 1-game suspension and undisclosed fine for giving a fan the middle finger in the White Sox' doubleheader versus the Guardians in Cleveland, the league announced on Friday.

Anderson chose to appeal the punishment and will play until the appeal is heard. His action in question came in the eighth inning when he made the gesture towards a fan in the crowd to which the action was caught on camera.

The White Sox ended up losing all three games in the series, the worst loss coming from the first game of the double header. The Guardians won 11-1 after a 9-run second inning from Cleveland off of Anderson's error.

Anderson made three errors in the first game and one in the second game of the doubleheader. Despite the mistakes, Anderson is batting a .316 average so far this season and tallies one home run.

The possible suspension is Anderson's second one of the 2022 season. He sat out the first two games of the season versus the Detroit Tigers as punishment from an incident last season against the Tigers.

Anderson pushed umpire Tim Simmons during a benches-and-bullpen incident in Detroit. Anderson said at the time he did push someone off of him not realizing it was an umpire until it was too late.

Anderson also appealed that whole debacle.

The punishment was originally a 3-game suspension but was reduced to two games and a $10,000 fine spilling over into the 2022 season.

