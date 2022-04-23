VIDEO: Miami Marlins Jorge Soler Gets Standing Ovation From Braves Fans

ATLANTA, Ga. — Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler got a standing ovation from Atlanta Braves fans on Friday night as he walked up to the plate in Truist Park, his old home.

Even Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud started clapping before he made his way behind the plate. Soler took off his helmet and faced both sides of the applauding park before taking his batting stance.

Soler visited with his former teammates before the game too. You can find photos embedded in the tweet below.

The outfielder has bounced around the MLB beginning with the Cubs for three seasons from 2014-2016. He then made his way to the Kansas City Royals for five seasons from 2017 to mid-2021 until he was traded to the Braves in July, four months before becoming a World Series champion hero.

In the postseason, Soler was hit with COVID-19 and put on the 10-day Injury List like many players throughout the season.

Just in time for the big game, Soler suited up to play. In game one of the World Series, Soler became the first player in history to hit a a leadoff homer in the first plate appearance of the World Series.

His hot streak continued as he hit a home run in both game four and six helping lead the Braves to its fourth World Series title and first since 1995.

Soler later signed a three-year contract with the Miami Marlins where he found himself on his old field in Atlanta dressed in a Marlins jersey instead. The Havana, Cuba native only totals one homer so far this season, but tallies a career total of 122 homers with a .244 batting average.

