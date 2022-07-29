SS Xander Bogaerts Says Red Sox Told Him He's Not Being Traded

Xander Bogaerts is not going anywhere.

The shortstop will remain in Boston, according to Bogaerts himself. The 29-year-old revealed on Thursday that he had a conversation with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and CEO Sam Kennedy, in which they personally told him he wouldn't be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Bogaerts wasn't sure if he was supposed to disclose that information, but the talk brought a sense of relief to the four-time Silver Slugger.

“Yeah. I don’t know if I should say that, but I hope I don’t get in trouble," Bogaerts said, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "But yeah, much better like that. Communication is always huge in everything in life. To get that type of feedback is beneficial, I would say.”

Bogaerts added that he has been playing better since that conversation.

On Wednesday, Bloom said much of the same about Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers. "We're not planning to discuss them with anybody," Bloom said, per ESPN, when asked about the possibility of trading the two All-Stars. While Bloom repeated those intentions, he also said, "We're not doing our jobs if we're not considering all possibilities."

Speculation over Bogaerts and Devers' futures comes with the Red Sox in the basement of the American League East. Boston is 50-50 (.500) and trailing the fourth-place Orioles by half a game. The Sox are 17 games behind the first-place Yankees, with the Blue Jays and Rays in second and third place, respectively.

Bogaerts, who has a full no-trade clause, is likely to opt-out of the remaining three years on his contract this offseason. He could then receive the qualifying offer. Bogaerts would reject that, but Boston would receive a compensatory draft pick if he signs elsewhere.

The 25-year-old Devers, meanwhile, is slated to become a free agent after next season.