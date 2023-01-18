Yuli Gurriel Appears to Have Unfollowed Houston Astros on Instagram

It appears that after seven years with the Houston Astros, 38-year-old first baseman Yuli Gurriel has unfollowed the team on Instagram, screen shots show. He is, however, falling the Miami Marlins, a club that the free agent first baseman has recently been linked to.

It appears that after seven years with the Houston Astros, 38-year-old first baseman Yuli Gurriel has unfollowed the team on Instagram, screen shots show.

In addition to apparently unfollowing the Astros, Gurriel now follows the Miami Marlins. This comes after the New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted that Gurriel is a possibility for the Marlins.

Gurriel is currently a free agent. The Astros signed first baseman and 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year deal earlier this offseason.

Gurriel experienced his worst statistical season in 2022, but came alive in the postseason, leading the Astros in Batting Average (.347) with a .360 On Base Percentage, .850 OPS, two home runs and four RBI. He exited Game 5 of the World Series after colliding with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, which could have been his final moment as an Astro.

The Astros also have rookie infielder and designated hitter David Hensley, who thrived in a small sample size after receiving a September call-up and making his big league debut. Hensley slashed .345/.441/1.027.

The Astros won 106 games and the World Series in 2022. They hope to defend their crown in 2023, but Gurriel might not be a part of their pursuit.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, and if Gurriel's social media usage are any clues to where he plays next season.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.