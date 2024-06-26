AEW Dynamite Results: Forbidden Door 2024 Go-Home Show, MJF and Mercedes Moné Appear
The go-home edition of AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door 2024 goes down tonight, and we've got live results.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be inside the UBS Arena on Long Island this Sunday for Forbidden Door. Before this weekend's big show, however, AEW will be inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for Dynamite.
There's a lot on tap for tonight's show, including a tag team match featuring the AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. The two will take on Gates of Agony.
Here's what else is lined up for AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite Results - MJF and Mercedes Moné Appear
Tonight, MJF will be appearing in Buffalo. The top AEW star will address his Forbidden Door match with Hechicero of CMLL. After his victory over Rush on Dynamite last week, MJF accepted Hechicero's challenge for the crossover PPV.
What will MJF have to say this evening?
Plus, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will speak on her upcoming showdown with NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer
.
There will also be an Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament quarterfinal match between "Switchblade" Jay White and Fenix. Who will advance in the prestigious tourney?
There will also be six-man tag team action. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titán is set for AEW's flagship show.
All of this and more will be featured on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Keep refreshing this page for live updates on tonight's show throughout the night.
AEW Dynamite Results (June 26, 2024)
MJF got the show started. Before he could start talking, Daniel Garcia made his way out. Garcia thanked MJF for saving him last week.
Garcia pretended to have beef with MJF, but instead he had nice things to say about him. He revealed MJF once told him he sees a future pillar of AEW backstage.
Garcia said he won't settle for being a pillar of AEW, he wants to be the backbone. He thanked MJF, but said if MJF talks trash about him him, he'll look two-faced.
MJF said he was out to shill his match at Forbidden Door. He also claimed he had a question for Garcia. He then thanked Garcia and the two shook hands.
MJF pitched a match with Garcia at All In in Wembley Stadium. Before Garcia accepted, Will Ospreay hit the ring.
Ospreay upstaged MJF by giving Garcia an International Championship match next week on Dynamite. Ospreay also claimed he'll become the world titleholder by then and will put that championship on the line too.
Strickland was backstage watching this unfold. He said Ospreay doesn't have what it takes to carry the weight of two worlds on his shoulders.
BCC (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titán)
