WWE Star Roman Reigns Shares Heartfelt Post Following Passing of Father Sika Anoa'i
Top WWE superstar Roman Reigns has released a statement on the passing of his legendary father, Sika Anoa'i.
On Tuesday, Sika's nephew, Jahrus, announced the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer. Sika was 79 years old. He and his brother, Afa, were an iconic tag team known as "The Wild Samoans." Afa and Sika helped pave the way for numerous elite-level Samoan wrestlers that we see today.
Reigns is at the top of that modern list, and he has expressed gratitude to those who have reached out following the passing of his father.
Roman Reigns' Statement on the Passing of Sika Anoa'i
Roman Reigns shared the following heartfelt message on his 'X' account following the death of Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi:
"My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team. My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy.
Rest in Power, Dad. We love you."
Today, Samoan wrestlers continue to play a pivotal role in WWE storylines. They follow in the footsteps of legendary names such as the "High Chief" Peter Maivia and The Wild Samoans.
Reigns certainly made his ancestors proud, becoming one of the biggest stars in the industry thanks to his role as the "Tribal Chief" in The Bloodline. That distinction was bestowed upon Roman by Sika himself back in 2020.
