AEW Dynamite Results: Swerve Strickland Attacks Will Ospreay Before Forbidden Door 2024
The go-home edition of AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door 2024 goes down tonight, and we've got live results.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be inside the UBS Arena on Long Island this Sunday for Forbidden Door. Before this weekend's big show, however, AEW will be inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for Dynamite.
There's a lot on tap for tonight's show, including a tag team match featuring the AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. The two will take on Gates of Agony.
Here's what else is lined up for AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite Results - MJF and Mercedes Moné Appear
Tonight, MJF will be appearing in Buffalo. The top AEW star will address his Forbidden Door match with Hechicero of CMLL. After his victory over Rush on Dynamite last week, MJF accepted Hechicero's challenge for the crossover PPV.
What will MJF have to say this evening?
Plus, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will speak on her upcoming showdown with NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer
.
There will also be an Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament quarterfinal match between "Switchblade" Jay White and Fenix. Who will advance in the prestigious tourney?
There will also be six-man tag team action. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titán is set for AEW's flagship show.
All of this and more will be featured on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Keep refreshing this page for live updates on tonight's show throughout the night.
AEW Dynamite Results (June 26, 2024)
MJF got the show started. Before he could start talking, Daniel Garcia made his way out. Garcia thanked MJF for saving him last week.
Garcia pretended to have beef with MJF, but instead he had nice things to say about him. He revealed MJF once told him he sees a future pillar of AEW backstage.
Garcia said he won't settle for being a pillar of AEW, he wants to be the backbone. He thanked MJF, but said if MJF talks trash about him him, he'll look two-faced.
MJF said he was out to shill his match at Forbidden Door. He also claimed he had a question for Garcia. He then thanked Garcia and the two shook hands.
MJF pitched a match with Garcia at All In in Wembley Stadium. Before Garcia accepted, Will Ospreay hit the ring.
Ospreay upstaged MJF by giving Garcia an International Championship match next week on Dynamite. Ospreay also claimed he'll become the world titleholder by then and will put that championship on the line too.
Strickland was backstage watching this unfold. He said Ospreay doesn't have what it takes to carry the weight of two worlds on his shoulders.
BCC (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titán)
Titán landed a head-first suicide dive on Wheeler.
Shingo landed a complete shot and DDT combo on Moxley and Claudio. He also taunted Bryan Danielson, who was on commentary.
BCC ended up loses this won via DQ after Moxley clocked Hiromu with a chair.
Winners via DQ: Los Ingobernables de Japon
This led to Tetsuya Naito walking out and brawling with Jon Moxley.
In the ring, Shingo landed a series of elbow strikes on Yuta before having a faceoff with Danielson.
Men's Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinals: Jay White vs. Fenix
Referee Rick Knox threw out Penta El Zero Miedo and the Bang Bang Gang. Fenix landed a springboard arm drag on White, followed by a dropkick and then a suicide dive.
Jay went for Bladerunner, but was countered. Fenix ended up being on the recieving end of Bladerunner anyway.
Winner: Jay White
After the match, Christian Cage walked out with The Patriarchy. The Bang Bang Gang dared them to enter the ring, but Christian Cage decided against it.
Matthew and Nicholas Jackson announced that The Elite have their own wild card for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament next week.
The Acclaimed was out. Max Caster claimed he and Anthony Bowens that The Elite can't run AEW right and they can't run from them. Bowens said The Elite won't have any excuses left when they lose the AEW World Team Championship.
Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks interrupted. The Elite challenged The Acclaimed to a six-man tag team match at Forbidden Door 2024.
Billy Gunn said he knows a certain President. A video package for Hiroshi Tanahashi played. It'll be Hiroshi Tanahashi, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens vs. Okada and The Young Bucks this Sunday.
Renee Paquette was with Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly. It's clear that O'Reilly was trying to learn promos from Briscoe. Kyle continued to be amazed by Briscoe.
O'Reilly vowed to take down Zack Sabre Jr. of NJPW.
Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Mariah May vs. Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron
Mariah May was conflicted on who to tag between Toni and Mina. This allowed Saraya and Anna Jay to to pull both of them off the ring apron.
When May finally got another chance to tag in, Toni was tagged. Storm landed a hip attack on Saraya, but Mina got in a blind tag.
Mina hit a backfist on Harley Cameron and connected with the Mina Driver for the win.
Winners: Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, and Toni Storm
After the match, Toni tried taking Mariah away from Mina. This let to Mina going to smash a bottle over Toni's head, but Storm moved out of the way and the glass shattered on Mariah's head.
Mercedes Mone was backstage and questioned where Stephanie Vaquer was. She claimed he will take her NJPW Strong Women's Championship.
Mone said she will sit ringside for Vaquer's match at AEW Collision.
The Learning Tree was out. Big Bill was upset about Shibata injuring Bryan Keith. Chris Jericho said The Learning Tree has found a partner for Forbidden Door.
A video of Minoru Suzuki played, who said he wants to fight Jericho one-on-one. He said he wants nothing to do with The Learning Tree.
Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Shibata then walked out. Shibata said "this guy sucks" bout Jericho through a translator. Chris slapped Joe, who headbutted him.
A brawl then broke out, and The Learning Tree was sent packing.
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kyle O'Reilly
Roderick Strong and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd were together in the crowd.
O'Reilly and Sabre traded arm bar transitions. Sabre stomped on O'Reilly's triceps going into the break.
O'Reilly landed a backdrop on ZSJ. Both men landed head kicks simultaneously. Sabre ran in and ate a knee strike from O'Reilly.
Sabre locked in the flying cross armbreaker and transitioned from a triable into another arm submission for the win.
Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.
Orange Cassidy hot the ring and had a staredown with Sabre. ZSJ's TMDK group entered the ring. Tomohiro Ishii walked out and stood by OC.
Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony
Gates of Agony immediately rushed Swerve and Ospreay. Strickland was thrown into the barricade.
In the ring, Ospreay and Swerve double teamed Bishop Kaun in the ring. Ospreay went for a kick on Kaun, but almost accidentally nailed Swerve.
Strickland was able to get the tag to Ospreay. Will landed his springboard moonsault on both members of Gates of Agony.
Kaun landed an avalanche jackhammer on Ospreay. Swerve Stomp connected on Toa Liona on the outside.
Ospreay accidentally nailed Swerve with a kick off the ring apron. Ospreay and Swerve hit a pump kick into reverse hurricanrana combo on Toa Liona.
Ospreay landed Hidden Blade on Toa Liona for the win.
Winners: Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland
After the match, Ospreay once again snatched Swerve's AEW World Championship, but this time he ate the House Call to end the show.
