‘Face of BKFC’ Mike Perry Retires Thiago Alves in a Minute, Calls Out More Ex-UFC Stars
There's not a lot of people lining up for a fight with Mike Perry, especially after what he did tonight.
The biggest star of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) showed why he's just that in his return at Knuckle Mania 4, where he would headline against former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves. The event took place in front of 7,100 fans at the sold-out Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, breaking a viewership record of 12M viewers worldwide.
Despite the proven toughness of Alves, Perry had a feeling that his opponent might not make it past the four-minute mark of their main event clash. After all, he made former UFC Champs Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold quit in back-to-back blockbuster performances.
Perry wasted no time getting past Alves's guard, swarming him with punches 40 seconds into the first round. Mixing it up, Perry put down "Pitbull" with a dangerous left hook. The visibly dazed Alves slowly crept to a knee and then to his feet at 9 of the referee's 10-count.
Alves was asked if he wanted to continue, answering yes before stumbling in his next few steps. Referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough and stopped the contest. The victorious 'King of Violence' extended his perfect BKFC record to 5-0 with a quicker finish than usual.
The electricity didn't stop there; it lived on through Mike Perry's epic post-fight interview. "Platinum" used his time on the mic to pursue fights with former UFC rival Darren Till and red-hot free agent Nate Diaz... plus a pretty big purse to go with it.
"My easiest fight yet, just like I said it would be," Perry said after his first-round stoppage of Alves. "I'm the undisputed king of bare-knuckle. I'm number 1 pound for pound. F*** anybody who think differently. I'm the king of this b****. Come and see me, bro. If you want the smoke, if you want the money, I want all the smoke and all the money. You can't beat me. It's my money. Give me the bag. Let's go David Feldman. Let's go Marcus Sykes for young LA. Shout out to everybody that came through. All the fans. We're in this b****. I've been screaming all night. I've been waiting for this. It's lifelong. Come in, see me, bro. I'll f*** you up here."
"Darren Till you fat f****** b****, get your ass over here or I'll come to UK," Perry continued. "Yo, Nate Diaz got a fight with Jorge Masvidal. Some east coast vs. west coast s***. We throw the hands. I would've asked for a face off, but he would've told me to square off with myself, motherf*****. So, shout out to him, man. Look, I ain't a hater, bro. We all out here trying to make it, and I'm f****** fighting for every step I take."
Perry and Till still have unfinished business long after sparring in 2018. The two ex-UFC stars have been jawing each other for years but never faced off in the Octagon, so why not the ring now? As for Diaz, he first has a score to settle with inaugural BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match on June 1st. However, the Stockton native did catch Perry's fight ringside from LA.
"We put on one of the best shows we've ever put on," BKFC President David Feldman said at the Knuckle Mania 4 post-fight press conference. "Gets a lot of fighters that want to fight for us, I was sitting next to Nate Diaz tonight, he was watching the Perry fight with me and he was like, 'This isn't what I thought', he was like 'Congratulations, unbelievable'.
"I'm like Nate, let's go, baby. Let's go. And he's got a fight ahead of him, but we'll see what happens. But look, more and more big names are coming here. For a couple of reasons, it's different, it's not as bad on the whole entire body. They're concentrating on one craft. It's way more exciting than any f****** thing else out there."
Perry's BKFC resume now has wins over Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael "Venom" Page and Julian Lane. Alves, the one-time UFC title challenger, would announce his retirement from combat sports thereafter.
Wanting even more money in his next fight, Mike Perry will have pocketed more than $600,000 at Knuckle Mania 4, with Alves riding off into the sunset with an estimated $200K payday, according to MMA Junkie.
Who should "The King of Violence" draw in his next bare-knuckle battle?
