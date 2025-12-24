UFC knockout king claims heavyweight kickboxing champion passed on UFC 324 fight

UFC star Derrick Lewis claims there was an unexpected option on the table for his next fight before his current booking at UFC 324.

The UFC’s all-time leader in knockouts, Lewis added another stoppage-win to his UFC record when he finished the formerly-undefeated Tallison Teixeira in just 35 seconds in the main event of UFC Nashville last year.

“The Black Beast” is now scheduled to meet fellow top-ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 324, but Lewis recently said that he was nearly matched up with former GLORY Kickboxing Heavyweight Champion Rico Verhoeven.

Derrick Lewis Claims Rico Verhoeven Turned Down UFC Fight

Speaking on The Beast and the Cowboy, Lewis explained that he was hoping for a significantly quicker turnaround after making short work of Teixeira in Nashville.

Derrick Lewis, right, tries to punch Tallison Teixeira during a UFC Fight Night heavyweight fight at Bridgestone Arena. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’ve been trying to get a fight damn near every month since July,” Lewis explained (h/t MMA Fighting). “The fight ended in [35] seconds. I thought they were gonna give me something quick…'We’ve got something big for you. Don’t worry, just sit and wait.’ I’ve been waiting, and nothing happened!”

READ MORE: UFC newcomer to debut in Houston after stunning Dana White with contract-winning KO

Lewis went on to claim that the UFC was trying to get something big lined up for him in the form of former kickboxing star Verhoeven, but apparently that plan fell through.

Former GLORY Heavyweight Kickboxing Champion Rico Verhoeven | (GLORY)

“They were talking about against who. First, it was supposed to be some dude from GLORY Kickboxing…Rico Verhoeven. It was supposed to be against him, then he turned it down.”

Verhoeven Vacated His GLORY Kickboxing Title In November

Regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers of all-time, Verhoeven made headlines last month when he announced that he was not renewing his contract with GLORY and would vacate the promotion’s heavyweight title.

READ MORE: Is this top UFC contender training to fight UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev in 2026?

The 36-year-old first debuted with GLORY in 2012 before he claimed the promotion’s vacant heavyweight belt in 2014 by taking a unanimous decision over Daniel Ghita. Verhoeven went on to defend his GLORY title 13 times during an incredible title reign that lasted 11 years, and he holds the records for most title defenses, wins, and fights in GLORY history.

Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Tallison Teixeira (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It’s unclear what exactly Verhoeven has in mind for the next stage of his combat sports career, but it would be no surprise if the UFC has in fact shown interest in signing the decorated kickboxer. MMA fans unfortunately won’t get to see him square off with Lewis, but “The Black Beast” will have the chance to win three fights in a row when he and Cortes-Acosta meet on a UFC 324 card that officially kicks off the UFC’s new deal with Paramount on January 24.

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC champ aims to snap losing streak on Holloway vs. Oliveira undercard at UFC 326

• UFC legend Anderson Silva shares puzzling response regarding Dana White relationship

• UFC shockingly parts ways with fighter boasting undefeated UFC record

• MMA fans put on notice after fighter scores insane walk-off KO in first pro fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.