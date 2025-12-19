MMA fans put on notice after fighter scores insane walk-off KO in first pro fight

Bantamweight prospect Zeus Papadopulos joined the ranks of pro MMA in highlight-reel fashion this week at Fusion FC 100.

Although the UFC is now on a lengthy break following last weekend’s year-ending UFC Vegas 112 card until the promotion’s new deal with Paramount kicks off with UFC 324 on January 24, there’s still more than enough action scheduled to keep combat sports fans sated during the final two weeks of 2025.

Taking place the day before Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua square off in a boxing match on Netflix, Peru’s Fusion FC celebrated a major milestone when the promotion held its centennial event at Centro de Convenciones de Barranco in Lima, Peru.

Zeus Papadopulos Takes Flight For Stunning KO

The final FFC card of the year featured several title fights, but the nights prelim’s also saw Papadopulos step into the cage to make his pro MMA debut opposite Luis Camargo.

Camargo entered the night with a 2-0 record as a pro after scoring a first-round finish in his debut last year before he also stopped Gennier Rojas in the second round at FFC 90 in May. While the 25-year-old carried an edge in pro experience into FFC 100, Papadopulos came into the night following an 11-2 amateur career that closed out with nine-straight victories.

The Peruvian capped off his amateur run by winning two fights in one night at WCC Next Warrior 1 in August to win the promotion’s bantamweight tournament. Both of those wins came via decision, but in his pro debut Papadopulos showed off some incredible timing and athleticism when he floored Camargo with a flying knee early in the second round (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

Camargo ended up flat on his back as Papadopulos landed, and it initially looked like he might dive in with more strikes to make sure the fight was over. Realizing his opponent was clearly out, the bantamweight sprinted across the cage to celebrate an incredible pro debut.

The result marked the first time that Camargo has been knocked out after he also went 8-2 as an amateur and only lost via decision. Papadopulos previously secured four first-round finishes via strikes during his amateur career, and MMA fans will be expecting big things from the Peruvian next year after the statement he made at FFC 100.

