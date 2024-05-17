Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Start Time, TV Channel, Betting Odds, & Full Card
History will be made Saturday night in Saudi Arabia when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet to unify all four heavyweight titles, the first time it has been done since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) had been scheduled to fight several times before, but timing, injuries and contract disputes prevented it.
But now, Saturday, May 18, the fight will finally happen. Both men's undefeated resumes are well-documented, as is their level of competition, making it a potential once-in-a-lifetime heavyweight tilt.
At their final pre-fight media availability Thursday, Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum chronicled how big the fight is and said there is nothing like a heavyweight title fight, especially of this magnitude.
"When we have the opportunity to have an undisputed heavyweight champion crowned, as we will Saturday night, it is something very significant.”- Bob Arum, via Usyk-Fury media day
Fury and Usyk kept it short and both said they can't wait to face each other, wanting to put on a show for the fans in attendance and at home.
With the formalities out of the way, here are all the essentials needed to make the most out of Fury vs. Usyk.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk – When and Where?
Fury and Usyk will finally get it on Saturday afternoon (in the United States) live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pay-per-view broadcast gets underway at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and will air on ESPN+ PPV, DAZN Worldwide and PPV.com for $69.99 USD. Check the price conversions in your country before making the correct purchase.
According to DAZN, the main event ringwalks are projected for 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT and 11:05 p.m. UK time, but that could change depending on how long the other fights last.
Fury vs. Usyk Betting Odds
As expected, the betting odds are relatively close, but according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Fury sits as a -120 favorite while the comeback on Usyk is at +100. Things will likely get more interestingwhen more prop bets get released, but for now, oddsmakers like Fury to hand Usyk his first professional loss.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Full Card
As of Thursday night, here is the full eight-fight bout order, according to Top Rank.
- Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, Undisputed Heavyweight World Title
- Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, 12 rounds, Vacant IBF and Opetaia's Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Titles
- Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, Cordina's IBF Junior Lightweight World Title
- Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator
- Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, 10 rounds, Vacant WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, 12 rounds, Vacant WBC Silver Lightweight Title
- Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, 10 rounds, Cruiserweight
- Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr, 10 rounds, Vacant WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Title
