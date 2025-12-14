UFC sends classy gesture to ESPN before start of $7.7 billion Paramount Plus MMA deal

Saturday night's UFC Vegas 112 event from the UFC APEX marked the end of a seven-year U.S.-based agreement between the promotion and ESPN to air its events. It's a relationship that began in Jan. 2019, producing 364 live events during that timeframe.

Officially beginning New Year's Day before its first event under the new deal, UFC 324, the UFC is going to swiftly transition from the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" to Paramount+. The deal marks a seven-year agreement, totaling $7.7 billion. But this isn't just any television or a typical streaming contract.

It's an evolution of the UFC's viewing experience, as the promotion will no longer require an additional paywall (pay-per-view, which was typically between $75-$85), and instead, one subscription gets a consumer access to all UFC content, iincluding numbered events and Fight Night cards from various cities all over the world, all year long.

Paddy Pimblett Kicks Off UFC's Paramount Plus Era At UFC 324

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In a press release Thanksgiving Day, CEO Dana White noted how excited he is to get underway.

"Saturday, January 24th, in Las Vegas kicks off this incredible partnership with Paramount,” White said in a statement. "I am so excited for UFC fans that our first card has six current and former champions, including the long-awaited return of the greatest female fighter of all time - which is definitely the biggest women’s fight ever. "

White made sure to highlight the headliner, too.

"Also, in the main event, we have Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title to see who will face Ilia Topuria later this year on Paramount+," White added. "This card is absolutely stacked - every fight is a must-see. This deal is such a huge win for fans with no more pay-per-view. I look forward to 2026 being our best year ever."

To formally conclude the ESPN relationship, though, the UFC unveiled two packaged tribute videos showcasing the greatest moments in Fight Night and UFC pay-per-view history. A cinematic-style production chronologically highlighted some iconic moments, including Conor McGregor's TKO against Donald Cerrone, every Alex Pereira highlight imaginable, a cap tip to former two-division champion Jon Jones, and much, much more.

What Happened At UFC Vegas 112?

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC's final event of the year saw Manel Kape (22-7 MMA) move a step closer to a title shot at 125 pounds, while other prospects also showed out across a busy 12-fight card from the UFC APEX.

For now, though, the UFC is officially on hiatus before a busy 43-event schedule begins next month.

