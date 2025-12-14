Manel Kape sends chilling warning to UFC Champion Joshua Van in epic callout

Welcome to the Manel Kape show.

In case UFC fans didn't get the memo during the main event of UFC Vegas 112, Kape (22-7 MMA) put the division on notice with a first-round TKO against former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval to put a bow on the 2025 promotional calendar.

Kape meant business following the stunning stoppage-win against Royval (17-9 MMA); he wants to usher in a new era at flyweight with a potential title fight against recently-crowned champion Joshua Van (16-2 MMA) next year.

“I know they have hands for me," Kape told reporters Saturday following the event. "Five rounds, I can take a lot of time. I can take my time. I can shine, but if they make a mistake, I will knock him out in the first round. Like I said, I want to play with my food in the first round, and then in the second round, I can do my job. Ain’t going to be different.”

Kape said his No. 1 priority is getting a shot at Van. In an ideal scenario, Kape would want to fight him next, rather than former champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-6 MMA), or another contender. He called the UFC "a smart and intelligent company," noting that he is letting his management team handle the proceedings.

Manel Kape Rips Joshua Van Following UFC Vegas 112

“I’ll eat, sleep and think about him everyday," Kape said. "Believe me. Everyday. Until I take that gold, I’m going to think about him everyday. He’s going to sleep and dream about me. I’m going to be the worst nightmare he’s going to have in his life.”

Kape doesn't understand the hype around Japan's Tatsuro Taira (18-1 MMA), arguing he will be a bigger attraction than Taira if the UFC opted to send Kape into enemy territory.

“I don’t know why people talk about Taira," Kape said. "When you see me fight, you see my style. There is no room for my name to be near to him. We are different [people], we are different fighters. I bring excitement. I bring finishes. Ain’t no boring. This guy just knows how to say ‘I’m happy.’ I’m the best investment. I’m the smart investment.”

Van vs. Kape At UFC Houston?

Van wasn't too fond of Kape's confidence.

Houston TX @ManelKape

Let’s run it! Talk is cheap @ufc — Joshua Van (@JoshuaVanBT) December 14, 2025

"Let’s run it! Talk is cheap," Van wrote on 'X,' requesting the fight takes place in Houston, Texas.

Luckily for both men, the UFC's event calendar sees it make an appearance at the Toyota Center Saturday, Feb. 21 for a Fight Night installment.

The UFC doesn't typically alter Fight Nights in favor of numbered events, but anything is possible.

