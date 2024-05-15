UFC Louisville Official Main Event: Middleweights Scrap in Title Eliminator Fight
Nassourdine Imavov will fight Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Louisville on June 8. The UFC made the matchup official in a social media post on May 15.
It will be #8-ranked Imavov's first shot at the middleweight top-five. The French-Russian fighter is 5-2-0(1NC) in the UFC and will be fighting to steady his ship after a dicey few years.
'The Russian Sniper' Imavov had a three-fight win streak ended by Sean Strickland last January, after which he had a failed fight with Kelvin Gastelum, and suffered a No-Contest after headbutting Chris Curtis in June. Since then, Imavov has had one cancelled appearance against Ikram Aliskerov, and a high-profile victory against Roman Dolidze.
#4 ranked Cannonier is coming off a win over Marvin Vettori last June. Out of 'The Killa Gorilla's' six UFC losses, four have come at the hands of former champions. Cannonier has found his footing again, piecing together a two-fight win streak since losing to Israel Adesanya in his first middleweight title shot in July 2022. It could be Cannonier's last chance to challenge the middleweight throne, if the 40-year-old fighting veteran can overcome Imavov in Louisville.
UFC Louisville Full Announced Card
(subject to change)
- Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov; MW
- Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein; LW
- Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza; WW
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios; BW
- Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby; LHW
- Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes; SW
- Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese; MW
- Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda; SW
- Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus; BW
- Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler; BW
- Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates; WW
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus; MW
- Daniel Marcos vs. John Castaneda; BW
- Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa; FLW
