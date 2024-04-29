MMA News: Amateur Fighter Scores Ridiculous 12-Second KO in Spain
Harrison Josiah brought the fifth fight of his amateur career to a swift and violent end last weekend at The Way of Warrior FC: Costa Blanca.
Headlined by a professional lightweight bout between Georgia’s Misha Gosiashvili and Italy's Dylan Hantig, WOW: Costa Blanca took place in Alicante, Spain and featured a number of amateur bouts largely showcasing up-and-coming Spanish talent.
Josiah entered the evening with a 3-1 amateur record that was shared by his opponent Hugo Suarez, but unfortunately for Suarez things quickly turned against him when he was backed up by considerable pressure from his opponent right off the opening bell (video courtesy of @Pelunaton).
Suarez did his best to fire back before he was eventually forced to shell up, and Josiah took the opportunity to end things with a brutal series of punches that sent his opponent face-first into the canvas after just 12 seconds of action.
The quick finish marked the first time Suarez had been stopped with strikes after the only other loss of his career came via first-round submission, and his overall record now drops to 3-2 since he debuted in July of last year.
Josiah now has back-to-back wins after he also knocked out Frank Baello in the first round in March, and before he dropped a unanimous decision to Konstantine Machabeli last December his amateur career opened with another pair of knockout-victories that occurred just over a month apart.
