MMA News: Fighter Knocked Stiff by Scary 13-Second KO in South Africa
Vince Bembe successfully returned to EFC Worldwide with a highlight-reel victory when he kicked off the main card of EFC 113 against Adrian Sanchez.
Watch Disguised UFC Champ Dricus du Plessis Sing His Heart Out on ‘The Masked Singer'
A pro fighter since 2021, Bembe began his career by going 6-2-1 for EFC before he made the jump over to UAE Warriors earlier this year and dropped a unanimous decision to Maraoune Bellagouit.
The South African’s promotional return at EFC 113 saw him move up to the lightweight division from featherweight for a bout with Sanchez, and Bembe only needed 13 seconds to get back into the win column with the most impressive finish of his career.
Hollywood Actress Sydney Sweeney Stars as ‘The Female Rocky’ in New Boxing Movie
Sanchez briefly appeared to have his opponent on the back foot in the opening seconds of the fight before a huge blitz from Bembe sent “Rayo” stiff before he hit the canvas and absorbed a couple of nasty follow-up punches.
Also a longtime veteran of EFC that has spent the entirety of his pro career with the South African promotion, Sanchez’s record now falls to 5-5 after he previously kicked off 2024 with a first-round finish against Tapiwa Katikati at EFC 111.
Bembe’s return to EFC couldn’t have been any more impressive, and after previously establishing himself in the promotion’s featherweight division it looks like he may be a force to be reckoned with at lightweight.
UFC 303 News: Unbeaten Phenom Added to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Card
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.