MMA News: Former ‘UFC 1’ Fighter Art Jimmerson Passes Away at Age 60
The sport of MMA has lost one of its pioneers.
Retired boxer and one-time UFC fighter Art Jimmerson has died at 60 years old. Jimmerson passed away on Wednesday, his daughter revealed in a statement to ESPN. The cause of death is currently unknown.
Jimmerson was a boxer at heart, with a record of 33-18, but his love for 'the sweet science' didn't stop him from pursuing a challenge in a new sport. In 1993, the UFC was born, and the MMA promotion held its first event in Denver, Colorado.
"UFC 1" featured several fighters from various backgrounds, who competed in an unprecedented one-night, openweight tournament with only a few rules to see which fighting style would ultimately win.
Jimmerson represented the sport of boxing as he entered the Octagon with a boxing glove in his left hand and his right hand as free as possible. The choice was interesting, and it coined his famous nickname, "One Glove."
In theory, Jimmerson would have been able to jab with the boxing glove and then load up his right hand to deliver a bare-knuckle blow. However, Jimmerson's MMA game plan was foiled by jiu-jitsu legend Royce Gracie within minutes, as the grappler quickly submitted the boxer—as he did with all of his opponents to win the 'UFC 1' tournament.
Jimmerson was one and done when it came to 'Ultimate Fighting', deciding to continue his boxing career as a fighter and later on as a coach, helping others.
"Art was known for his love of God, family, and boxing," his son, Christian, said in a statement on Facebook. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A funeral service to celebrate Art's life will be announced. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Please keep Art and his family in your thoughts and prayers."
Art Jimmerson fought out of St. Louis, Missouri and the UFC will likely put out a video package in his honor at their upcoming Fight Night event in the city this weekend.
Our condolences go out to Art Jimmerson's family and friends at this time.
