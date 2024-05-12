UFC News: Joaquin Buckley Dominates St. Louis Co-Main Fight, Calls Out MMA Legend
Joaquin Buckley has defeated Nursulton Ruziboev in his co-main spot at UFC St. Louis on May 11.
Buckley forfeited seven inches in height, but managed his distance well with effective footwork and takedowns. Ruziboev didn't have an answer for Buckley's ground and pound, nor his pressure on the feet. 'New Mansa' almost finished his Uzbekistani foe on several occasions, ultimately winning by lopsided decision.
Buckley called out Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview, "If you wanna be the king, you gotta behead the king to take the throne."
Round-by-Round
Buckley appeared to steal the first round with effective takedowns and ground and pound. Ruziboev spent most of his time waiting for Buckley to enter range to shoot down the pipe with punches and knees, which didn't pay dividends as the round continued. Round two was more of the same, with Buckley forcing the pace and landing the takedowns. 'New Mansa' might not have been landing the better strikes, but he was forcing Ruziboev to fight his fight.
It appeared to be 2-0 Buckley entering round three. Buckley hurt Ruziboev badly in the opening frame, but the Uzbekistani proved too dangerous to follow to the ground. Buckley achieved mount with three minutes to go in the round. He rained down offense and Ruziboev squirmed under the pressure. Despite all odds Ruziboev reversed position and now Buckley is in danger. He flounders, Buckley finds himself in full guard, this fight is on a razor's edge. Buckley empties the tank --- but Ruziboev lands some upkicks and referee Keith Petersen resets the fight on the feet. The final bell sounds, it appears to be a Buckley victory.
Buckley wins the fight - 30-27, 30-26, 29-27
