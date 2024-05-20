AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, and Anarchy in the Arena
It's PPV week for AEW, and this go-around it'll be Double or Nothing 2024 that gets the spotlight.
AEW is headed to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for a card that has six title matches as of this writing. There will also be a title eliminator match, and of course the big Anarchy in the Arena match, which could close out Double or Nothing this year.
This will be the sixth AEW Double or Nothing show, with the first one taking place back in 2019. Here's all the watch info you need going into this Sunday's show.
WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 START TIME, DATE, MATCH CARD, & CODY RHODES VS. LOGAN PAUL
AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Time and Date
AEW Double or Nothing 2024 will take place on May 26th. Before the PPV portion of the card begins, there will be the Buy-In show at 7 p.m. ET. There will be a free live stream of the Buy-In, and Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will be posting that feed on our homepage this Sunday. The PPV begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be ordered through Triller TV for $49.99.
Here is a look at how the card is shaping up for Double or Nothing. If any changes are made before Sunday, we'll post them here.
- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage - for the AEW World Championship
- Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, & Jack Perry vs. Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, & FTR - Anarchy in the Arena
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb - for the AEW Women’s World Championship
- Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black - barbed wire steel cage match for the TNT Championship
- Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné - for the TBS Championship
- Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay - for the AEW International Championship
- Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship eliminator match
- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Eliminator Winner (HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, or Bryan Keith) - for the FTW Championship
- Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
Check back on our homepage this Sunday night for live AEW Double or Nothing 2024 results and video highlights.
WWE RAW SUPERSTAR PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE AMID QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 REMOVAL
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.