WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul
We're getting closer to the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE, and here is all the watch info you need.
WWE is going international once again for its upcoming PLE. The company made the trip to Lyon, France for Backlash earlier this month. It was a massive success, as WWE was able to break a record for the largest gate of any arena show the company has held.
This go-around, WWE heads to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Time & Date
Since WWE is going overseas, fans in the United States will have another early watch time. WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be held on May 25th, and has a start time of 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. There will be a countdown show at noon ET, and Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will be posting that feed before air time.
Here is how the card is stacking up for the King and Queen of the Ring 2024:
- Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Logan Paul (WWE United States Champion)
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan - for the Women's World Championship
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Raw Semifinal Winner vs. SmackDown Semifinal Winner - King of the Ring 2024 Finals
- Raw Semifinal Winner vs. SmackDown Semifinal Winner - Queen of the Ring 2024 Finals
We will update this article once the semifinal winners have been determined for the tournaments. We'll also keep you up to speed if any other matches are announced before May 25th.
Make sure you keep it locked on the MMA Knockout homepage, as we will be providing live coverage of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE.
