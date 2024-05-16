WWE Raw Superstar Provides Injury Update Amid Queen of The Ring 2024 Removal
One former multiple-time world champion, who is currently on the WWE Monday Night Raw brand, has provided an injury update.
The wrestling business is in a tough stretch as far as injuries are concerned. Recently, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley were pulled from the King of the Ring 2024 tournament, while Zelina Vega was yanked from the Queen of the Ring. All of the last-minute changes were due to injury.
Another name on the injury list was Asuka, who also had to be removed from the Queen of the Ring, and she has given her fans an update.
Asuka Reveals Injury Following WWE Backlash 2024
Taking to her YouTube channel, "The Empress of Tomorrow" revealed why she has taken time off following the WWE Backlash PLE.
"After the Backlash of the European tour, I had to take a break to treat my knee that I had been hurting for a while," Asuka wrote in the captions of her YouTube video. "My partners Kairi and Dakota helped me a lot during this tour as I could not move at my best. I am very grateful to both of them."
With Asuka on the sidelines, Damage CTRL is down an active member. There is currently no timetable for when the future WWE Hall of Famer will make her return. She was scheduled to face Lyra Valkyria on the May 6th episode of Monday Night Raw, which is the aforementioned canceled Queen of the Ring match. Asuka was replaced by Dakota Kai.
