AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Start Time, Date, Card, & Swerve Strickland vs Will Ospreay
AEW is closing in on its third major crossover show with Forbidden Door 2024, and we've got all the info you'll need going into the big pay-per-view.
This year's Forbidden Door show is being held inside the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. This year's event will not only feature AEW and NJPW stars, but CMLL and Stardom wrestlers have also entered the fray.
It's a stacked lineup of American and international stars, and the show's attendance numbers appear to be trending in the right direction. AEW has distributed over 8,000 tickets as of last week, per WrestleTix.
Here's what you need to know about AEW Forbidden Door 2024.
AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Time & Date
This year's big cross promotion event takes place on June 30th. The start time for the PPV portion of the card is 8 p.m. ET. A special buy-in show will air live and free at 7 p.m. ET. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be sure to post the live feed before air time.
Match Lineup
As one would expect for a show the magnitude of Forbidden Door 2024, the card is stacked with a slew of recognizable names. In total, there will be six title matches. This includes the AEW World Championship match between titleholder Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.
Here's how the card is shaping up:
- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay - for the AEW World Championship
- Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. TBD - for the vacant TNT Championship
- Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) - for the TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women's Championship
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa - for the AEW Women's World Championship .
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito - for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
- Jeff Cobb (c) vs. TBD - for the NJPW World Television Championship
- MJF vs. Hechicero
- Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi - Owen Hart Cup opening round match
