WWE Reportedly Interested in Massive TNA Wrestling Star Making More Appearances
It appears a recent WWE appearance from a surging TNA Wrestling star will not be a one-off.
As of late, WWE and TNA have been building a strong relationship through cross promotion. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently had a highly praised match with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. WWE NXT star Tatum Paxley challenged Grace for her gold at TNA's Against All Odds show earlier this month.
More recently, popular TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry surfaced during a battle royal on NXT TV, and it likely won't be his last appearance for a WWE show.
WWE Believes in Joe Hendry, Wants TNA Wrestling Star for More Appearances
In a new report from Fightful, it was said that WWE officials were quite pleased with the reaction from the crowd and online for Joe Hendry's appearance on NXT. Viewership numbers have exploded for the popular wrestler's appearance, nearing 8 million views on a single video clip posted on 'X' as of this writing.
The report also mentions that Hendry is expected to make more appearances on WWE TV in the future.
WWE even hinted at fans seeing more of Hendry with a promo featuring the TNA star backstage with Shawn Michaels. Hendry complained to Shawn about being ganged up on in the battle royal, and then made it clear he will appear on any show he wants. When Hendry left, Michaels said he believes.
We'll keep you posted on Joe Hendry's future appearance on WWE TV once those details become available.
