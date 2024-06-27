AEW Reportedly Signs Former WCW Star for Important Behind the Scenes Role
AEW has brought on a former WCW talent for some help behind the scenes.
It's no secret that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the wrestling business. While the onscreen talent tends to make the magic happen in front of a live audience, it's those behind the scenes who are the true backbone of any wrestling company, especially when it comes to TV production.
In the latest known pickup for AEW, the promotion has hired former WCW star Raymond Lloyd, known as "Glacier," for backstage duties.
Glacier Hired by AEW as Producer
Fightful was the first to report the news of "Glacier" being brought on board for a role with AEW behind the scenes. The report notes that Lloyd will be working as a producer for AEW TV.
"Glacier" actually made an appearance onscreen for AEW back in 2019. He participated at the first Double or Nothing pay-per-view. "Glacier" was in the Casino Battle Royale and was eliminated by MJF.
It's a big role for Lloyd, and with AEW's upcoming crossover event with NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom coming up this Sunday, it looks like all hands on deck will be needed from the veterans backstage at Forbidden Door 2024.
