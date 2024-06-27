BREAKING: WWE Monday Night Raw Star Announces Departure From Company
In a surprising turn of events, one recently drafted WWE Monday Night Raw superstar will no longer be with the company.
For many years, fans have been pounding the table for Dijak to get a fair shake on the main roster. While he had been on the WWE Raw brand as T-Bar of the Retribution faction, the gimmick was widely panned and viewed as a misuse of Dijak's talent.
Dijak was able to turn things around significantly with his performances under the NXT banner, which led to him getting another chance on Monday Night Raw. The only problem is, he really never got that second chance.
Dijak Reveals Departure from WWE
In a statement issued on his 'X' account, Dijak announced that WWE has decided not to renew his contract despite recently bringing him back to Monday Night Raw.
"WWE never negotiated with me," Dijak wrote. "We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour."
Dijak's last day under WWE contract will be this Friday (June 28th). In the statement, he said that this bit of news has lit a fire under him to prove that WWE is making a mistake.
One thing appears certain, and it's that Dijak won't be struggling during his search for work. GCW's Brett Lauderdale has already offered Dijak a spot on his show this Saturday.
"U wanna wrestle at gcw show on Saturday in Dallas?"
We'll keep you posted with more details on WWE deciding against renewing Dijak's deal once more details become available.
