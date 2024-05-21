AEW Star Eddie Kingston Confirms Torn ACL, Expected to be Out for Lengthy Period
Top AEW performer Eddie Kingston has received some bad news on his injury.
Kingston was expected to be a part of the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 card this Sunday night. He was going to compete in the Anarchy in the Arena match. That plan has been decimated, as Kingston suffered a big injury during his Strong Openweight Championship match with Gabe Kidd. The Elite ran down to attack Kingston after the match, giving a storyline reason for Kingston's absence.
Unfortunately, "The Mad King" is likely in for a lengthy recovery process.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS - KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 SEMIFINALS, TITLE MATCH
Eddie Kingston Suffers Fracture, Torn ACL & Meniscus
While Kingston's injuries were feared to be bad, it's even worse than many expected. PWInsider spoke to Eddie Kingston, who confirmed that not only did he suffer a tibular fracture, but he also suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.
Kingston issued the following brief statement to PWInsider:
"This part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back."- Eddie Kingston
It's a tough break for Kingston, who had a monster year in 2023. He became the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Champion. "The Mad King" held the ROH World Championship, the Continental Championship, and the Strong Openweight Championship.
While there is no word on how long Eddie Kingston will be out of action for, one figures he won't be seen in any wrestling matches for quite a while given the fracture and tears.
Sports Illustrated MMA Knockout wishes Eddie Kingston the absolute best during his recovery process.
MAJOR UPDATE ON WWE'S FUTURE WITH SAUDI ARABIA BEFORE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.