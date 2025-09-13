Arman Tsarukyan booked for grappling match while next UFC fight remains unclear
UFC fans are baffled with Arman Tsarukyan accepting another professional grappling match rather than stepping back into the Octagon.
While Tsarukyan has kept his name in the headlines, champing at the bit for a shot at lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, it's a shocking reality that he hasn't fought since April 2024. Here, Tsarukyan narrowly defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, before being suspended for striking a fan in the crowd.
The No. 1 lightweight and pound-for-pound ranked star is in career limbo, with yet another grappling match announced, this time against ex lightweight champion Benson Henderson.
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Benson Henderson announced for September 19
Absolute Championship of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (ACBJJ) announced the news on Friday. Tsarukyan will compete in a no-gi 'Super Fight' against former UFC lightweight king Benson Henderson on September 19.
This marks Tsarukyan's third grappling match of 2025. He's 2-0 this year in competitions against Makkasharip Zaynukov, and Patricio Pitbull. The closest Tsarukyan has come to fighting was at UFC 311 in January, where he pulled out of the main event on a days' notice.
Ilia Topuria confirms Arman Tsarukyan isn't his next fight
Things aren't looking up for Tsarukyan in terms of his next fight. Reigning champ Topuria doesn't know when he's defending his belt, and he confirmed Tsarukyan isn't in the mix, as reported by journalist Álvaro Colmenero on X.
“I have no idea at all [when I will fight next]," Topuria told Colmenero on Wednesday. "The truth is... We are in the middle of negotiating everything, adjusting the schedule for the remaining part of the year, so I can’t give you a specific answer.
"None [of these names, Pimblett, Gaethje, or Tsarukyan, are next]. For now, I don't have it. I don't have anyone."
