Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva full fight card picks & predictions
The UFC heads to San Antonio, TX this week for the third edition of Noche UFC, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 fights on the card.
The event is headlined by a pivotal featherweight clash between top contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva. "Lord" is undefeated since joining the UFC, while Lopes is coming off a failed bid to claim the vacant featherweight title against divisional great Alexander Volkanovski.
The night’s co-main event will see Rob Font try to earn a third-straight victory against David Martinez, who steps up for a huge opportunity against a long time staple of the UFC bantamweight Top 15.
Noche UFC Main Card Predictions
Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
I’m a bit surprised to see Lopes lined as around a 2-1 underdog in this fight. Even though Silva has obviously been on an incredible run, I still have to side with the fighter that’s only lost to Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev since joining the UFC.
(Pick: Lopes)
READ MORE: Beloved UFC fan favorite and four other fighters removed in latest UFC roster update
Rob Font vs. David Martinez
I was fully prepared to pick Font to defeat Raul Rosas Jr. in the original co-main event for Noche UFC before Rosas Jr. withdrew. This fight is a massive step up for Martinez, but I’m going to pick “Black Spartan” to take full advantage of this opportunity and vault into the UFC bantamweight rankings.
(Pick: Martinez)
Jared Gordon vs. Rafa Garcia
Gordon has flashed some unexpected knockout power in his last two wins. While don’t expect him to stop Garcia here, I do think he should be able to stifle the Mexican's grappling in what should hopefully be a back-and-forth scrap.
(Pick: Gordon)
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
I would still have picked Gastelum here even before he missed the middleweight limit by several pounds, and now it’s just a question of how impressively he’ll need to defeat Stoltzfus in order to keep his place on the UFC roster after yet another weigh-in mishap.
(Pick: Gastelum)
Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira
Hernandez’s up-and-down UFC career hit another high just three weeks ago when he knocked out Chase Hooper in a sizeable upset. Even though “The Great Ape” is now on a three-fight win streak, Ferreira is the kind of well-rounded veteran that’s capable of halting that momentum.
(Pick: Ferreira)
Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le
Luna steps in here on short notice after David Martinez was moved to the co-main event, and unless “Borderboy” connects with something big then I think Le should be able to spoil the Mexican’s promotional debut.
(Pick: Le)
READ MORE: Top UFC heavyweights reportedly meet at UFC Qatar after two failed fight bookings
Noche UFC Preliminary Card Predictions
José Medina vs. Duško Todorović
Both of these men enter the night in desperate need of a win following three-straight losses, and Todorović has the finishing skills necessary to get back on track in this matchup and likely end Medina’s time with the UFC.
(Pick: Todorović)
Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
This is one of the more underrated fights at Noche UFC, and I’m going to slightly lean with Puelles to snap his current two-fight skid and pick up his first victory since 2022.
(Pick: Puelles)
Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
Even though they both got largely dominated by UFC Strawweight Champion Wili Zhang, I have no idea what this matchup is doing on the prelims. I don’t love how big of a favorite Suarez is, but she should be able to get the job done and start working back towards another title shot.
(Pick: Suarez)
Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
Aguilar had a three-fight win streak snapped in his last outing against Rafael Estevam, and I think he’ll return to the win column here and spoil Gurule’s efforts to pick up what would be his first win in the UFC.
(Pick: Aguilar)
Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
I’m a little surprised that Dumas is still on the roster after the circumstances that forced him out of his last booking against Jackson McVey. Then again, the matchmakers have now given him a matchup with a dangerous finisher in Reese after Dumas was stopped in all three of his UFC losses.
(Pick: Reese)
Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
It’s good to see Costa finally returning to action after more than a year on the sidelines, although it’s a shame that he’s now facing a promotional debutant in Coria instead of Edgar Cháirez.
(Pick: Costa)
Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon
The UFC is already pretty clearly invested in Pereira’s storyline as the youngest female fighter to ever compete in the promotion. She’ll still have plenty of time to develop, but I have to side with Rendon to at least temporarily halt the 19-year-old’s rise.
(Pick: Rendon)
READ MORE: Ilia Topuria sick of boxers like Terence Crawford disrespecting MMA fighters
Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenchko
This rebooked welterweight final for The Ultimate Fighter 33 was supposed to take place a month ago at UFC 319, and I still like Donchenko to get things done after having to wait a few extra weeks for the fight to happen.
(Pick: Donchenko)
More MMA Knockout News
• Dana White scoffs at PBS reporter after Canelo-Crawford purses get questioned
• 48-year-old former UFC boogeyman makes BKFC debut this weekend
• Undefeated fighter that got rave review from Dana White booked to return at UFC 322
• Carlos Prates admits UFC career nearly over as he outlines retirement plan
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.