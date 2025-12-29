Ilia Topuria shows off blistering hand speed as fans wait on UFC champ's return fight

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria isn’t missing out on training sessions during his ongoing hiatus from the Octagon.

A perfect 17-0 in his professional MMA career, Topuria joined the exclusive list of fighters that have won UFC titles in two different weight classes when he knocked out Chares Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 317.

“El Matador” has firmly established himself as one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster, but he unfortunately won’t be fighting during the early part of 2026 due to some ongoing issues in his personal life.

Ilia Topuria Shows Off Hand Speed During Ongoing UFC Layoff

He may not have a fight lined up, but Topuria is clearly staying in shape during his layoff and recently posted an Instagram story of himself working on his boxing in the gym.

An underrated grappler, it’s Topuria’s hands and incredible knockout power that have helped him become a massive name in the world of combat sports. After winning three of his first six UFC bouts via KO/TKO, the 28-year-old has knocked out three-straight UFC legends in Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and former lightweight titleholder Oliveira.

Interim Lightweight Belt Up For Grabs At UFC 324

Fans are certainly clamoring for Topuria to return to the cage and put his undefeated record on the line once again, but the UFC has already accounted for the champion’s ongoing layoff by booking an interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Set to kick off both the UFC’s 2026 schedule and the promotion’s new deal with Paramount, UFC 324 will see former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje attempt to reclaim that belt and secure an undisputed title shot once again when he takes on Paddy Pimblett.

“The Baddy” is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2021, and he most recently defeated former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler via TKO in his only outing of 2025.

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Whoever walks away from UFC 324 with the interim lightweight belt will presumably be next in line to face Topuria upon his return, but Oliveira and Holloway will also try and make their respective cases for a second crack at “El Matador” when the pair meet in a rematch of their own at UFC 326 in March.

