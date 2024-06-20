Boxing News: Ryan Garcia Reacts to Suspension, Devin Haney Win Overturned
The suspense surrounding Ryan Garcia's punishment has come to an end.
Garcia had the performance of his career when he shared the ring with Devin Haney on April 20th. While "KingRy" missed weight ahead of what was supposed to be a 140-pound title fight, all fans could talk about was the fact that he scored three knockdowns on Devin Haney and initially won the fight via majority decision.
Then, things took a turn when the drug test results were revealed.
Garcia popped for ostarine on two samples, and we now know the sanction that the NYSAC has handed out to the Golden Boy Promotions star.
Ryan Garcia Sees Devin Haney Win Overturned in Addition to Suspension
Dan Rafael was the first to report that the legal team of Ryan Garcia have reached a settlement with the NYSAC. Garcia has agreed to a minimum one-year suspension, as well as forfeiting $1.1 million of his fight purse.
"KingRy" has also been hit with a $10,000 fine, which is the state maximum. Additionally, his win over Devin Haney has been changed to a no contest.
Garcia is required to undergo additional drug testing during his suspension.
Recently, the former interim WBC lightweight champion took to social media to claim he has retired from pro boxing. Many are skeptical of this, especially given that his suspension isn't nearly as long as some were calling for.
Whether or not Ryan Garcia steps inside the boxing ring again remains to be seen, but it's certainly possible if he can stay clear of banned substances going forward.
One thing is for sure, Garcia is not happy with the outcome of this failed VADA test fiasco.
"Take my victory away add that on to the list of the s*** I’m already going thru," Garcia wrote on 'X.' "I’m ready for business. Get ready I already ain’t give a f***. Run when you see me."
