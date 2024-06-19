BMF Champion Expects Mike Perry to Make Jake Paul Boxing Match a ‘Dog Fight’
Jorge Masvidal believes Mike Perry has got what it takes to beat the brakes off of Jake Paul.
Masvidal Likes Paul vs. Perry 'A Lot More Than The Tyson Fight'
The UFC's inaugural BMF Champion wasn't so much a fan of Paul's originally scheduled boxing match against Mike Tyson on July 20th, seeing as though the Paul is half Tyson's age at 27 years old with the former heavyweight champion turning 58 later this month. However, that fight has been postponed for later this year with Tyson having to withdraw due to an ulcer flare-up.
Paul will still fight on the same date, taking on another Mike in the form of ex-UFC and current BKFC star Mike Perry in Tampa, Florida.
"I like it a lot more than the Tyson fight," Masvidal told MMA Mania's Alex Behunin about the matchup. "He's having health complications... I wasn't motivated to see that fight. I probably wouldn't have seen that fight, but the Perry fight, I'll definitely be tuning in. I'll be watching that fight."
Masvidal's sentiment on Paul vs. Perry was echoed by many in the combat sports world, with the 32 year-old Perry as game as they come, crossing over from the BKFC at his prime. Perry traded 4oz UFC gloves for no gloves at all, outlasting fighters such as Michael 'Venom' Page and former UFC world champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez, making them both quit inside the ring.
Gamebred's Prediction For The Upcoming Boxing Match
Perry will put on the padded gloves once again for the first time since his unsuccessful boxing debut in 2015 when he meets the 9-1 Paul next month.
The BKFC titleholder might find himself outmatched in terms of pure boxing skill and technique, but Masvidal believes the intangibles will eventually come out to play for "Platinum" as he tries to take Paul's head off for the biggest win (and paycheck) of his professional fighting career.
"I think I lean towards Jake the first three rounds," Masvidal analyzed regarding the matchup between Paul and Perry. "I think with his boxing, his range, he'll be able to keep him up, but I think after that it becomes a dog fight and Perry's going to get his hand raised. I just feel it, man. He could break him down by the fourth, fifth round. Jake's going to be tired from bouncing around, running. He's going to have to fight and he's going to find out who the bigger dog is.
"I think Mike's willing to put himself in risk and he knows also his abilities that he has, that he takes punches. He could also shield off with the big gloves, get in there and start to crack. I think mentally he's just going to break him down. I just see him walking him down eventually after round four and being able to really hurt Jake and getting him to quit maybe or knock him out."
DC: Mike Perry 'Ain't Afraid Of S***'
While Paul has conquered adversity and gone the distance with UFC stars before, "The Problem Child" could have have a problem on his hands with Perry, who is considered to be a different breed of fighter for his tenacity shown in and out of the Octagon.
"It seems as now [Paul] is ready to take on riskier competition because for anything that you call him, you got to call Mike Perry a fighter. He will fight in any arena created because he ain't afraid of s***," Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel, also predicting Perry to beat Paul on July 20th.
