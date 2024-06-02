Boxing News: Zhilei Zhang Sparks Deontay Wilder for 5 vs. 5 Shutout
Zhilei Zhang has KO'd Deontay Wilder at the Queensbury vs. Matchroom '5 vs. 5' even in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
5 vs. 5 Results: Daniel Dubois Demolishes Filip Hrgovic, Eyes Anthony Joshua Fight
It was a slow affair as both fighters landed near single-digit punches per round until Wilder pushed the pace in round five and was punished brutally. Zhang clipped 'The Bronze Bomber' with a check right hook, which spun him around. Dazed and confused, Wilder lost focus, and Zhang clubbed him from behind with a huge right hand, dropping him to the canvas for the KO.
Both sides were incredibly tentative. Zhang plodded forward; his presence was intimidating next to Wilder's smaller frame. Wilder was slightly more active than his losing effort against Joseph Parker in his last fight, but he still appeared apprehensive after Zhang's power. Unfortunately, this loss will most likely spell a retirement for Wilder, who is now 1-4 in his last few performances.
5 vs. 5 Results: Dmitry Bivol Obliterates Malik Zinad, Artur Beterbiev Fight Rebooked
Zhang's KO marks a clean sweep for Queensbury boxing, as every fighter from the promotion defeated their Matchroom counterpart; $3M was later awarded to Frank Warren for the victory.
As for his next opponent, Zhang didn't name any names. Daniel Dubois secured the interim IBF title in the co-main event of the night, and should have a showdown with Anthony Joshua later this year. Other names Zhang could consider include Agit Kabayel, Jared Anderson, or Martin Bakole.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.