5 vs. 5 Results: Daniel Dubois Demolishes Filip Hrgovic, Eyes Anthony Joshua Fight
Daniel Dubois has defied oddsmakers by stopping Filip Hrgovic at '5 vs. 5' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
5 vs. 5 Free Live Stream Boxing Results: Wilder vs. Zhang, Bivol vs. Zinad, Dubois vs. Hrgovic
Dubois, a +195 underdog, pushed a relentless pace, showcasing great footwork and playing behind his piston jab. 'Dynamite' rocked Hrgovic in the dying seconds of round seven before scoring a TKO doctor's stoppage in round eight. Hrgovic suffered lacerations over both eyes but was quickly en route to a TKO loss as Dubois chased the finish.
With this victory, Dubois claims the interim IBF world heavyweight title and should replace Hrgovic as the mandatory challenger for the undisputed IBF belt. The current IBF champion is Oleksandr Usyk, who has filed an exception to be stripped of the belt in time to defend it against Tyson Fury in December. If Usyk is stripped before then, Dubois should be fighting Anthony Joshua for it in September.
5 vs. 5 Results: Dmitry Bivol Obliterates Malik Zinad, Artur Beterbiev Fight Rebooked
Round by Round
Dubois was aggressive from the outset but found himself on the receiving end of some clubbing right hands from Hrgovic. The Croatian's cross was heat-seeking, and Dubois showcased a solid chin. In round two, Hrgovic stunned Dubois with off-rhythm looping hooks to the head and body. The Brit was determined to impose his will but kept walking onto punches. 'Dynamite' landed good shots, but Hrgovic's chin seemed unfair as he no-sold winging hooks from the 6'5" Dubois.
Hrgovic appeared to fade in round three as Dubois enforced his pace. Dubois' ramrod jab was putting in the work, and some of these dynamite shots would have dropped any lesser opponent. Still, Hrgovic landed at will whenever he commited to shots, this is anyone's fight.
Hrgovic found more success in round four, rattling Dubois with his right hand. Dubois was still finding the mark with his jab and managed to headbutt Hrgovic late in the round when he jumped into the clinch. The Croatian continued to stun Dubois with that right hand in round five, doubling up on his jab and following through with the cross.
Both men are exhausted entering round six. Both men are also neglecting body shots. Dubois works the clinch, and doubles his jab to exhaust Hrgovic even more. It's a close round. Dubois steps on the gas in round seven, trying to bully his foe with smothering shots. Dubois lands hard to the body and freezes Hrgovic. He lands hard up top and chases the finish, but Hrgovic is too durable. Dubois is landing at will. He lands a huge right hand in the final seconds, but Hrgovic stays on his feet. He makes it out of the round—saved by the bell.
Hrgovic's face bleeds profusely as a reinvigorated Dubois stalks him in round eight. The referee intervenes, and Dubois secures the stoppage finish.
