Charles Oliveira’s next fight could define his future in the UFC
Charles Oliveira -- It's do-or-die for 'Do Bronx' in his next UFC outing as he takes on Rafael Fiziev in Rio de Janeiro this October.
UFC revealed the lightweight legend's next fight in an announcement on August 7, to the shock and dismay of many avid fans. Many thought Oliveira would hang around the top-three, perhaps leveraging his star power to secure a title eliminator. They were shocked to see him fighting someone eight spots lower in the rankings.
As Oliveira fights for his home crowd for the first time since 2020, he also fights for his foothold on the lightweight ladder...
This fight benefits Rafael Fiziev more than Charles Oliveira
Keen-eyed fans will recognize UFC giving Fiziev a favorable matchup. 'Ataman' famously stepped in on extreme short-notice to save Justin Gaethje's fight at UFC 313 earlier this year. Now, he's cashing in that good favor with the UFC for a shot at the lightweight top-three.
For Oliveira, it only serves as a rebound fight since his loss at UFC 317, and a chance to defend his top ranking. The stakes are immeasurably higher for Oliveira.
Is October too quick for Oliveira's next fight?
Oliveira was knocked out cold in his last fight in June. October marks a four month turnaround for the Brazilian, where fighters typically take at least six months out.
Often times quick turnarounds mark the beginning of the end for some fan-favorite fighters, since they didn't allow themselves ample time to recoup and recover. Oliveira is also old for an elite lightweight at 35 --- he needs all the recovery he can get.
What a loss means for Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio de Janeiro
Fans be prepared, another loss for Oliveira completely wipes him from the UFC lightweight title scene. Oliveira never really lost the title in a conventional sense, having it taken off him for missing weight at UFC 274, but it had a huge knock-on effect.
With his win over Gaethje being ruled a non-title bout, Oliveira missed out on collecting two title defenses. His loss against Topuria snubbed his next shot at the belt, and back-to-back losses with the help of Fiziev would potentially throw him to the wolves at lightweight.
What many haven't considered, is whether UFC Rio de Janeiro sets the stage for a potential Oliveira retirement...
More MMA Knockout News
• Khamzat Chimaev crushed former UFC champ's jaw to earn Dricus du Plessis title fight
• UFC reportedly brings back fighter after nearly 3 years to save Shanghai matchup
• Ex-UFC title challenger officially set for bareknuckle boxing debut at BKFC 80
• Ex-UFC fighter drops wild claim about Dricus du Plessis' future after Khamzat fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.