CM Punk Brutally Trolls Drew McIntyre While Promoting WWE 2K24 ECW Punk Pack DLC
CM Punk has thrown in a dig at Drew McIntyre while commenting on the release of a WWE 2K24 DLC pack.
Punk has made his way to a WWE video game for the first time since WWE 2K14, which was released in October 2013. "The Second City Saint" is part of the "ECW Punk Pack," which was officially released today with an asking price of $9.99 if you don't have the season pass.
Never one to hold his tongue, Punk had a few words for his rival McIntyre as he was promoting the new DLC pack.
WWE NEWS - SURPRISING NAME SET TO APPEAR ON FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN THIS WEEK
CM Punk Hurls Zinger at Drew McIntyre While Promoting WWE 2K24 DLC
During a video posted on his Instagram account, CM Punk couldn't resist the urge to take a shot at McIntyre during the release of the "ECW Punk Pack."
"Good news everybody, CM Punk is finally available for play on WWE 2K24," Punk said. "This is making waves on the internet, so you know Drew McIntyre is watching it. I'm part of the Punk Pack. That includes myself and some hardcore legends from ECW like Sandman, The Dudleyz, and the most hardcore legend of all Terry Funk."
Punk then hurled a hilarious dig at the former, albeit brief, World Heavyweight Champion.
"Now, Drew, if you are watching this and let's face it you're on the internet so you're watching it, you can finally play as your favorite wrestler and human being, me, CM Punk. Hope you have a terrible day, pal."- CM Punk
Here is the video of CM Punk throwing verbal jabs at Drew McIntyre:
WWE SUPERSTARS WHO HELPED THE ROCK PREPARE FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40 RETURN TO TV
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.