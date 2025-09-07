UFC legend Ronda Rousey breaks silence about UFC White House comeback fight rumors
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey hasn't competed in MMA for nearly a decade, and while much has changed around the sport, Rousey's presence surely did draw eyeballs during her UFC run as the promotion's first-ever women's champion.
Rousey was knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, only fighting once more after taking a year's hiatus from the sport. Rousey lost in under a minute at UFC 207 in December 2016, marking the end of her MMA career before transitioning to the WWE in the years that followed.
Besides her WWE roles, Rousey has stayed largely out of the public spotlight. She was recently featured in VICE TV's "Dark Side of the Cage" documentary earlier this year, expressing the pressure she faced as one of the promotion's most prominent stars alongside Conor McGregor during that time period.
Could UFC Lure Ronda Rousey To Fight At White House?
With the UFC's $7.7 billion Paramount deal taking shape in the U.S. next year, the promotion is gearing up for a blockbuster event at the White House in June. Among the big stars who may compete on the card, Rousey was recently asked about the idea of a return to MMA.
Rousey made a direct comparison to Mike Tyson's boxing return last November, suggesting she doesn't want to make the same mistake he did by letting age catch up to her.
Ronda Rousey Reveals UFC Comeback Possibilities
“I am not fighting at the White House,” Rousey said in an interview with "The Lapsed Fan" podcast. “After Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year, you never say never."
Rousey then broke her silence about making a surprise appearance in D.C., which was rather unsurprising to hear.
“But I ain’t fighting at the f****** White House," Rousey said.
Rousey was last brought up as a topic of discussion last January, as UFC CEO Dana White shot down the idea of her return coming at UFC 300 later that year when asked by Sportsnet.
“Ronda’s not coming back,” White said then. "GSP’s not coming back. Brock Lesnar’s like 45 years old or pushing 50. None of those calls were made.”
It remains to be seen what the UFC decides to do regarding the event. After all, it's nearly a year away, so time is on the promotion's side to put together the best card they can.
For now, only time will tell, but fans can tone down excitement (if any at all) for a Rousey comeback.
