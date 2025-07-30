Conor McGregor UFC testing records raise questions about comeback
Four years after his exit from the sport of MMA, Conor McGregor is teasing a comeback to the UFC. This time, however, the stage is big enough to overshadow any doubts about his claims.
'The Notorious' was found liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court in 2024. He's managed to occupy headlines since snapping his tibia against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy in 2021, and just this week officially announced he's back in the UFC testing pool.
In fact, McGregor alleged earlier this month that he's back in the testing pool during an interview with The Schmo. This time, he'd like to fight at UFC White House in 2026. So, is he in the testing pool yet?
How to check if Conor McGregor's really back in the UFC testing pool
As of July 25, McGregor has not submitted any tests to UFC Anti-Doping. Fans can test this themselves by visiting the test history database on the official UFC Anti-Doping website.
This muddies McGregor's claims earlier this month, but he did post pictures alleging to have provided a urine and blood sample on July 30. The database has not yet been updated to correlate with his post.
Until a McGregor record shows up on the Anti-Doping database, nothing is for certain. As it never is with McGregor, who pulled out of his last fight at UFC 303 with an injured toe.
In the process, he cancelled the UFC 303 press conference and headed a pointless season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler.
As with all Conor McGregor comeback announcements, stay cautiously optimistic but prepare for the worst.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC vet warns Tom Aspinall can't afford loss to Ciryl Gane
- UFC lightweight title contender sends harsh message to Paddy Pimblett
- UFC Perth main event could decide next fight for Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 winner
- UFC Hall of Famer opens door to possible MMA return
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.