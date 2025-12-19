Two more matchups reportedly added to first UFC Fight Night on Paramount

The first UFC Fight Night of 2026 and the Paramount era has reportedly been bolstered by a pair of high-profile women’s bouts.

The UFC is currently on a lengthy break after the promotion’s 2025 schedule closed out last weekend with UFC Vegas 112, which saw Manel Kape stop former title challenger Brandon Royval in the final UFC fight on ESPN.

The UFC’s new deal with Paramount will kick off with back-to-back numbered events in January before UFC Vegas 113 takes place on February 7, and Nolan King reports that the card will feature strawweights Bruna Brasil and Ketlen Souza as well as women’s bantamweights Priscila Cachoeira and Klaudia Sygula.

Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza

A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series, Brasil has alternated wins and losses since being knocked out by Denise Gomes in her promotional debut in 2023.

Shauna Bannon (red gloves) fights Bruna Brasil (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“The Special One” handed Shauna Bannon her first MMA loss later that year and also added a significant name to her record at UFC 304 when she took a unanimous decision over Molly McCann. Following a loss to Cong Wang, Brasil upset Ming Shi in the main event of a Road to UFC card in August.

Yazmin Jauregui of Mexico (red gloves) fights Ketlen Souza of Brazil (blue gloves) during UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old will try to win back-to-back UFC fights for the first time in February when she meets her countrywoman Souza, who suffered split decision losses to Angela Hill and Piera Rodriguez in both of her outings this year.

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Klaudia Sygula

Sygula will also look to win two fights in a row for the first time since since joining the UFC at UFC Vegas 113. The 26-year-old was previously on a six-fight win streak before dropping her promotional debut against Melissa Mullins last year.

Standing across from Sygula will be longtime UFC veteran Cachoeira, who is currently on a 1-3 run dating back to 2023. “Zombie Girl” has been stopped in all three of her losses during that stretch, but she did score a first-round knockout against Josiane Nunes in March that earned her a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (red glove) fights Pricila Cachoeira (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

UFC Vegas 113 is headlined by top-ranked UFC bantamweight contenders Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira, and with the addition of two new women’s bouts the card is currently shaping up like this.

UFC Vegas 113 Fight Card

• Main Event: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliviera

• Co-Main Event: Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

• Uran Satybaldiev vs. Julius Walker

• Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

• Ryan Spann vs. Rizvan Kuniev

• Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat

• Cong Wang vs. Eduard Moura

• Alex Morono vs. Daniil Donchenko

• Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza

• Priscila Cachoeira vs. Klaudia Sygula

