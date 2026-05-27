Ex-Champ Merab Dvalishvili Targeting Petr Yan UFC Trilogy Title Fight Ahead of RAF 09

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili has done an exceptional job living up to his nickname, "The Machine," over the years, both inside and outside of the Octagon.

Dvalishvili's latest venture into Real American Freestyle (RAF) isn't by accident, he told MMAKO's Zain Bando during Episode 90 of Bando's Breakdowns earlier this month. It's by design.

Even though the UFC is Dvalishvili's primary objective - actively fighting while chasing long-term goals in the pursuit of being the greatest bantamweight ever - a direct correlation with the wrestling mat helps remind him how much he embraces combat sports.

Merab Dvalishvili Seeks Massive Goals in UFC & RAF

(Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dvalishvili's next venture on the mats will see him face a fellow legend in his own right: former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar, who is also a member of the UFC Hall of Fame. Dvalishvili admitted he was disappointed in the fact that Henry Cejudo's late withdrawal delayed a would-be marquee appearance. However, Dvalishvili's desire to face a legend in Edgar, someone whom Dvalishvili has immense respect for, is a big deal, he said.

"I was gonna wrestle against Henry Cejudo [April 18]," Dvalishvili said. "Unfortunately, he disappeared [on] the wrestling day and I was so disappointed because I wasn't able to make [my] RAF debut. This is the best wrestling organization."

Through swift negotiations with RAF officials, Dvalishvili quickly pivoted Edgar's direction, as the match came together really quickly. It's set for this Saturday's RAF 09 event at 8 p.m. ET from the College Park Center in Arlington, TX, on FOX Nation.

"They offered me a couple options," Dvalishvili said. "But Frankie Edgar was the best option. We're both the same size. Like I said, he's a former champion. I'm a former champion. He's a wrestler. I'm a good MMA wrestler. It's a perfect match."

Despite Dvalishvili's inevitable match with Edgar, he admitted he has bigger fish to fry. A lingering nose injury hasn't deterred him from his main goal: exacting revenge against newly minted two-time Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan.

Should the pair fight again in a would-be trilogy bout, Dvalishvili said the person who is playing the waiting game in his mind is Yan. Yan took an extended layoff due to a reported spine surgery, delaying the fight for the time being.

Dvalishvili is taking the preparation one step at a time, no matter how long it'll take for the fight to get booked in the summer or fall timeframe.

Yan vs. Dvalishvili 3 is Matter of When, Not If

Dec 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I'm just waiting for Petr Yan," Dvalishvili said. "I just wanted this trilogy, you know. Because UFC also wants this fight. And it's up to Petr whenever he'll decide to come back."

Yan won the title from Dvalishvili last December at UFC 323, preventing a perfect year for the ex-champion after wins against Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen during his reign at the top of 135 pounds.

While Yan recovers, though, Dvalishvili said competing in RAF is not only critical to staying in top shape, but also critical for the brand's evolution. Dvalishvili teased competing on every upcoming RAF event for the foreseeable future, while also pushing for the promotion to hold an event in Dvalishvili's home country of Georgia.

Away from the wrestling mats, too, Dvalishvili said he would love to fight in Georgia for the UFC, should an event materialize.

For now, it appears Dvalishvili's world is his oyster as he embarks on the next leg of his combat sport's journey. Which move, he makes first, though, is anybody's guess.