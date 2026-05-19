Multiple-Time UFC Title Challenger Colby Covington Makes Shocking UFC Decision

Former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington has officially retired from MMA after being inactive since Dec. 2024.

Covington’s decision to walk away from the promotion that produced two of the division’s biggest rivalries in Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Monday after Covington had voiced displeasure toward UFC brass after not finding a worthy opponent to come back and fight.

At press time, Covington has yet to publicly share his retirement decision. Covington is set to wrestle former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman next Saturday at RAF 09 in Texas.

Colby Covington Exits UFC After Inactivity

Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Covington had previously used RAF as a vehicle to remain active in combat sports while awaiting his next Octagon appearance. Barring a change of heart, it appears that the decision to leave the UFC has become a firm, final call.

Covington's frustration began to boil over following the UFC Freedom 250 event's official confirmation that left him off the seven-fight card altogether.

"He had other plans," Covington told Ariel Helwani, referencing CBO Hunter Campbell. "He didn't have any plans for me on the White House. He said the fight card was booked and there was no availability. There was only a few slots open, and they were all booked. So I was a little frustrated, and I spoke out of emotions, and I'm mad at myself because of that, but I love the UFC."

For Covington, after some self-reflection, what mattered to him was what he wanted to do with his career and not what others saw fit.

UFC Loses Out On Colby Covington As Big Draw At 170

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

"I just want meaningful fights that add to my legacy," Covington said. "If it doesn't add to my legacy, then what's the point? Am I just going to fight for money now? It's not about money to me. I got in this sport, like every wrestler does, because you do it for the glory. You don't do it for the money."

Covington ended his UFC career 12-5, which began in 2014. Covington's final UFC win came in a grudge match against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in March 2022, dropping his next two fights after that.

This included his third and final crack at UFC welterweight gold against Edwards at UFC 296 in Dec. 2023, as he suffered a unanimous decision loss after yet another heated build-up, just like his two fights with Usman.

For now, it remains to be seen how Covington's next chapter unfolds.