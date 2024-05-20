MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC Champ Plans MMA Return, Blames 'Whack' APEX Arena for Final Fights

BKFC's Mike Perry also called out this former UFC champ.

Mathew Riddle

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is considering a return to MMA.

'The Chosen One' has been cashing in on his UFC legacy being one of the first to face Jake Paul in the boxing ring - albeit unsuccessfully.

Despite this, many fans remember Woodley as a dominant UFC champion. He ended his eight-year UFC run with a skid of four losses, three of which took place inside the Las Vegas APEX arena at its emptiest during the COVID pandemic era of MMA.

Ex-UFC Champ Plans MMA Return, Blames 'Whack' APEX Arena for Final Fights
Tyron Woodley went out on his shield in his final UFC performance against Vicente Luque at UFC 260 / Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

During an interview with Title Sports Network on May 18, Woodley blamed his final few UFC performances on the lacklustre APEX venue:

"To be honest, when I was fighting my last couple MMA fights it was just kind of like a simulation," Woodley admitted. "The whole APEX arena deal is kind of wack, it's like a sparring session. .... I don't like it being in an awkward room, the cage [was] super small. .... Those fights to me are like exhibition fights."

View the full interview below:

BKFC Champ Wants Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Undercard

If not a return to MMA, Woodley still has options in boxing. Undefeated 'King of Violence' BKFC champion Mike Perry would like to face Woodley in a boxing match on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which will take place on July 20.

"Damn my dawn [Tyron Woodley]," Perry exclaimed in a Tweet on May 19. "Gotta redeem yourself in a boxing match against me on the [Netflix] card..."


Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com