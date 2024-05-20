Ex-UFC Champ Plans MMA Return, Blames 'Whack' APEX Arena for Final Fights
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is considering a return to MMA.
'The Chosen One' has been cashing in on his UFC legacy being one of the first to face Jake Paul in the boxing ring - albeit unsuccessfully.
Despite this, many fans remember Woodley as a dominant UFC champion. He ended his eight-year UFC run with a skid of four losses, three of which took place inside the Las Vegas APEX arena at its emptiest during the COVID pandemic era of MMA.
During an interview with Title Sports Network on May 18, Woodley blamed his final few UFC performances on the lacklustre APEX venue:
"To be honest, when I was fighting my last couple MMA fights it was just kind of like a simulation," Woodley admitted. "The whole APEX arena deal is kind of wack, it's like a sparring session. .... I don't like it being in an awkward room, the cage [was] super small. .... Those fights to me are like exhibition fights."
View the full interview below:
BKFC Champ Wants Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Undercard
If not a return to MMA, Woodley still has options in boxing. Undefeated 'King of Violence' BKFC champion Mike Perry would like to face Woodley in a boxing match on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which will take place on July 20.
"Damn my dawn [Tyron Woodley]," Perry exclaimed in a Tweet on May 19. "Gotta redeem yourself in a boxing match against me on the [Netflix] card..."
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.