Exclusive: Dustin Poirier On Fighting Future, Conor McGregor's Return, Samsung & More
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA, 22-8 UFC) isn't ready to hang up the gloves yet. Despite a fifth-round loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in Newark, N.J., last month, Poirier, 35, is still contemplating his future in MMA.
"Just trying to make sure I run all the things I need to correctly. Staying in the gym. Not getting too far out of [fighting] shape. And that’s it. You know, kinda see what’s next. See what offers I get. See what excites me. Just go with the flow.”- UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier to MMAKO
Dustin Poirier Speaks On Involvement With Samsung
Poirier runs several businesses, including Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce, which still garners attention as a premier brand in the barbeque space. Then there's the Samsung partnership, which Poirier spoke fondly of in an interview June 26 with MMA Knockout's Zain Bando.
Poirier said he uses his Samsung S24 Ultra religiously, whether it's to communicate with his wife and daughter or build social content for his 5.2 million Instagram followers, a number that has grown since his victory in March against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, earning him the title shot.
He has also begun to use other products, such as the Samsung tablet. Poirier went to Las Vegas for all of the UFC 303 weekend festivities, as he was part of the analytical desk for the event's pre-fight and post-fight coverage. He also used the tablet to watch bouts of the fighters competing and create notes alongside it.
"I just downloaded some video and a fighter packet because I'm about to speak on these fights. And now on the plane, I have video downloaded, a full breakdown and notes of the fighters that I need to learn, things like that."- UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier to MMAKO
Ahead of the latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked product launch taking place Wednesday, Poirier confirmed that he will be involved in the unveiling, and called one of the products "something I will use everyday."
Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Poirier has deep history with two of the UFC's biggest stars: Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Poirier and McGregor have fought three times, with Poirier winning the last two outings. in 2021. Meanwhile, Poirier and Chandler fought 19 months ago, with Poirier submitting Chandler in the third round.
McGregor and Chandler have been linked to fight one another for a better part of three years, as they were scheduled to compete as part of the main event of UFC 303. McGregor was forth to withdraw due to a toe injury, and, at press time, the fight has not been rescheduled.
Poirier is unsure whether the fight will come to fruition and did acknowledge Chandler's willingness to wait for McGregor, who turns 36 Sunday.
"I have no clue. I didn’t think it was gonna happen when they first announced it. And then, after the pullout [with the toe injury], your guess is as good as mine. I have no clue if we’ll ever see Conor [McGregor] fight again. It just sucks to see somebody in [Michael] Chandler’s spot – where’s he’s at in his career – not a young fighter – chasing this. Of course, the payoff is gonna be worth it if it happens. But if, you know, bird in the hand.”- UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier to MMAKO
Dustin Poirier Has No Preferences on Who He Fights Next If Return to MMA Happens
Although the interlinking of McGregor, Chandler and Poirier will remain part of UFC lightweight lore forever, Poirier said he doesn't care who he fights next if he were to come back, but it would have to make sense.
“I don’t have anything that does [make sense]. Maybe when I get a call with the right name, I’ll know. But right now, I’m just thinking about the lay of the division. I’m not really excited about a whole lot.”- UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier to MMAKO
Only time will tell, but from the looks of it, Poirier is anything but done in combat sports. For fans of all ages, Poirier is available for a meet-and-greet Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET for those in the New York City area. Tickets can be purchased here and will take place at the Galaxy Experience Space.
