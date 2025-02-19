Francis Ngannou reveals Israel Adesanya's dream casting for 'Predator' biopic
Hollywood wants to bring Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou to the big screen.
Ngannou's story is already a movie in itself, the Cameroonian leaving a life behind in the sand mines to pursue a career as an MMA fighter in France, crossing the Sahara Desert multiple times to do so. Homelessness, hunger, jail time - eventually, the perilous journey paid off for Ngannou.
At 38 years old, Ngannou can say he boxed both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and won titles in the UFC and the PFL, knocking out opponents one after the other. Alistair Overeem, Curtis Blaydes, Junior Dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, Stipe Miocic... the list goes on.
Few MMA fighters have made an impact quite like Ngannou, namely Conor McGregor, the UFC superstar-turned-centerpiece for the 2017 documentary Conor McGregor: Notorious and Netflix's limited series McGregor Forever in 2023.
Ngannou Also Got A 'Good Offer' From Hollywood
The sport reaching new heights in 2025 and Hollywood looking outside the box, Ngannou says he's been approached by a production company who want to film a biopic on him.
"They're buying it, I got a good offer now from production," Ngannou told Sportsbook Review. "But I think it's not time yet. I think the story is not done yet. I think we are maybe in the last chapter, but it's not done. It’s not time yet."
'The Guy In Creed,' Ngannou Name-Drops Potential Actor
While we might be a ways off from a Francis Ngannou movie, who would be fit enough to play MMA's 'baddest man on the planet'? Ngannou has his pick, also mentioning that friend Israel Adesanya knows exactly which actor should take the role.
"I used to always say Idris Elba, but Adesanya said to me the guy in Creed, Jonathan Majors," Ngannou said of who could play him in a movie.
Jonathan Majors co-starred with Michael B. Jordan in Creed III (2023), playing the role of unlikely boxing title challenger 'Diamond' Dame Anderson. Majors boasted a shredded physique for the movie, making the 35-year-old actor a decent candidate to play Ngannou in his prime.
Majors' acting career suffered a serious blow in 2023 after he lost out on the role of titular villain 'Kang The Conqueror' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise following an assault conviction and other abuse allegations.
"All he did was protect himself," former UFC Champion Israel Adesanya said of Majors' controversy. "He should [play Kang] and he should also play Francis Ngannou in his biopic!"
