‘I’m not at the UFC level anymore,’ Alexander Gustafsson brutally honest on GFL move
Alexander Gustafsson kept it real on why he left the UFC.
A three-time title challenger against Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, Gustafsson officially said goodbye to the idea of a UFC return earlier this year, signing with new MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL). Gustafsson, 38, joins a roster of aging fighters such as 'Shogun' Rua and Yoel Romero.
Gustafsson's UFC career lasted from 2009 to his final fight in 2022, a first-round TKO loss to light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov. This marked a third-straight loss for "The Mauler" since losing his title rematch against Jones in 2018, never to put on the gloves again.
Gustafsson Says UFC Reserved For The Best: 'I've Done My Part...'
After some time away from the sport and wanting to be the best in the world for so many years, Gustafsson realized it was finally time to walk away from the UFC.
"UFC raised me," Gustafsson told Sveacasino.se after an 18-fight run in the promotion. "My whole grown life I've been with the UFC. They more or less made me who I am today. I'm proud to be fighting for them for so many years, three title fights. It's been a really good time for me in my career."
"But I feel now also the UFC is the A-game. The best athletes in the world are competing there. If you don't have it really anymore, you shouldn't really be fighting there. So, I feel that I’ve done my part in the organization. That's how I feel."
Pressure Lifted Off Shoulders At GFL
Gustafsson was a Top 5 contender, a real player at light heavyweight for the majority of his career, the fighter falling on hard times in recent years to Anthony Smith and Fabricio Werdum (at heavyweight). Gustafsson has wins over former champs Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz, and 'Shogun' Rua.
"I see myself as an elite athlete but I feel it’s the time for the new generation. I feel like I'm not in my top game anymore," Gustafsson admitted. "It was a while ago. In my opinion, the fighters who fight for the UFC need to be on their top level. It is the best level of fighting in the UFC. I'm not there anymore. I'm still training. I'm still doing my best in training, and I have a couple of fights left in me. But I'm not at the UFC level anymore. That's how I feel. I’m real to myself."
"My team is real to me. We have been discussing this for a long time. I don't have the real fire anymore or the hunger. It was a decision to make and I believe we made the right decision," Gustafsson said of moving to GFL. "I could have done another UFC fight, of course, but I feel a little bit of the pressure because you're fighting for the best organization in the world. You need to deliver. I'm not competing to accept a loss. I feel I'm not able to deliver like I did many years before."
At 38, Gustafssson says he isn't worried so much about taking damage in fights but the wear-and-tear of training camps, wondering how many he has left.
"I feel like I'm not going to do this for a very long time, so let's make the best of it, and squeeze it out as much as possible. Then I'm done."
The former UFC star does not have his GFL debut booked, however, Gustafsson did mention Ovince Saint-Preux as a potential opponent for April or May.
