Ian Garry claims Carlos Prates revealed fake UFC retirement scheme for rematch payday
Top UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry claims Carlos Prates is planning a hoax retirement should he win the UFC title after fighting (and beating) Leon Edwards later this year.
Prates fights Edwards at UFC 322 in November, and a statement victory makes a title shot undeniable. With Garry now booked to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar for No. 1-ranked status, it seems inevitable that the two will have their rematch.
'The Future' already defeated Prates in a hard-fought contest back in April, but is fully aware that the Brazilian knockout artist could jump the queue and earn a title fight first.
Ian Garry believes Carlos Prates will 'absolutely body' Leon Edwards, and probably secure a UFC title fight
Speaking to Mega Tips List on behalf of MMA Knockout, Garry gave his honest thoughts on 'The Nightmare' usurping his chances of a UFC title shot.
"I've had a lot of thoughts about this recently and this is what makes me understand that the UFC is more about entertainment than they are about a legit sport," Garry reflected.
"If you take out my fight with Prates, he looks like f------ superman what he's been able to do to people... just walk off knockout after walk off knockout, it's been phenomenal to watch. However I do believe he is going to absolutely body Leon Edwards and he's going to finish him very very early in the fight and it's going to look phenomenal, like all of his other fights have.
"We very well might get jumped in the queue because the UFC love him. That only makes it easier for me, because then I get my opportunity back. If he does get the opportunity [and wins the title], then who's the first name coming out of his mouth?"
Ian Garry claims Carlos Prates is planning a retirement ruse should he win the UFC welterweight title
"And he's already told me this," Garry continued. "He told me this comparison. He said, 'You know I'm going to have a really good knockout over Leon Edwards, then go for the title and win the title....' He actually told me he was going to retire first, then come back and get a load of money to fight me...
"... If he jumps the queue then it doesn't bother me. My opportunity will come when it comes."
This is all considering the results of both Garry's and Prates' fights later this year. The Irishman could beat Prates to the punch should he score a big finish against Muhammad. He might even secure the shot if Prates sustains an injury.
